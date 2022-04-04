Carnegie kicks off ‘Canine Stick Library’

The Carnegie Canine Stick Library kick-off on Friday at Chrisman Park was a hit. Special thanks to Brian Crooks and Brenda Collins from Red Collar Pet Foods, City Manager Joe Denen, Carnegie Public Library Building Superintendent Daniel Kasberg, and special helper Jenna Ratliff for contributing to the stick library and taking part in the festivities.

Washington Court House’s “Stick Library” joins the ranks with other collections as far away as Saskatchewan, Canada and Kaiapoi, New Zealand. Library patron Noah Cornell, son of Todd and Melissa Cornell, generously donated the first stick to the library at the event.

Coming up, on Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m., children ages 6-12 are invited to “Crochet with Flora!” Supplies are provided, no registration necessary.

Families of preschoolers, join us for weekly storytimes in Jeffersonville and Washington Court House. Our storytime programs feature a new theme each week and incorporate stories, songs, crafts, play, and are for children ages 5 and younger. With an emphasis on early literacy, our librarians help nurture your child’s love of books and reading.

Each Tuesday at 11 a.m., “Bonnie’s Books” takes place at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church, then each Thursday at 11 a.m., “Hello, Friends!” takes place in Washington Court House at the library.

This spring, the library is hosting a series of parenting workshops through Nationwide Children’s Hospital. These are supportive, small group programs aimed to help connect parents and caregivers raising young children. Groups are open to parents and caregivers of children, ages 12 and under living in Fayette County. Attendance is free — please contact Ashlee Watson at 614-558-8260 or [email protected] to sign up. The first workshop, “Dealing with Disobedience,” takes place Saturday, April 16 from 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Sign up for free tax preparation with AARP Tax Aide! Trained volunteers are able to prepare most simple returns. Please bring: 2021 tax return, a photo i.d., social security card, W2 forms from all employers, all form 1099s, detailed list of charitable deductions, medical expenses, evidence of mortgage interest payments and real estate taxes, documentation of child care expenses, other applicable documents, and a check if you would like your tax return to be direct deposited. To schedule your appointment, please call the library at 740-335-2540, ext 10, to schedule your appointment.

Check out the library’s 24/7 lockers! When you use the lockers, you can pick-up library materials any time of day. When placing a hold through the SEO libraries App, or through the online library catalog, you may now select “WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE 24/7 PICKUP LOCKERS” as your pick-up location. Library staff will notify you via email when the items are available, and in which locker number your items are located. Check out library social media for more details, or ask a librarian today.

In coordination with the Village of Jeffersonville, plans are in the works to install Carnegie Public Library Pick-up Lockers and book return in the Jeffersonville. All lockers are paid in part by Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds and provide contactless service to patrons any time of day.

Later this spring, look for information about a pop-up book sale with AAUW, a Little Free Library dedication with Altrusa, and the debut of the library’s book bike.

24/7 pick-up lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

Noah Cornell with his donation to the stick library. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_IMG_5403.jpg Noah Cornell with his donation to the stick library. Courtesy photo Pictured are those who attended the Carnegie Canine Stick Library kick-off: Donnie Kasberg with Sookie, Dan Kasberg with Cloud, Brenda Collins, Jenna Ratliff, Joe Denen, and Aaron Teter with Charlotte. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Resized_20220401_140552.jpeg Pictured are those who attended the Carnegie Canine Stick Library kick-off: Donnie Kasberg with Sookie, Dan Kasberg with Cloud, Brenda Collins, Jenna Ratliff, Joe Denen, and Aaron Teter with Charlotte. Courtesy photo