Body found in field Saturday night

A body was found by a local farmer Saturday night in a field near the abandoned railroad tracks on State Route 753 near Route 35 in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, the body of a white male was found at around 7:30 p.m. Identification has not yet been made.

The Fayette County Coroner is currently on the scene. There were no obvious signs of foul play, Stanforth said.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” he said.

Stay with the Record-Herald for the latest on this developing story.