Voter registration deadline Monday

The deadline is fast approaching to register to vote for the May 3 primary election — the Ohio deadline to register is this Monday.

Those who are not registered in time will be unable to vote in the primary election which takes place May 3 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and has both absentee and early in-person voting scheduled to start on Tuesday, April 5.

There are three timely options for registering to vote or to update voter registration information.

Register to vote or update voter registration information online through the website of the Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, www.olvr.ohiosos.gov/.

Register in-person or via drop box at the Fayette County Board of Elections, 135 S. Main St. in Washington C.H. Hours will be extended on Monday to accommodate as many people as possible: from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To register via drop box, locate and print a voter registration form from the BOE website, www.boe.ohio.gov/comoh/VoterRegistrationForm.pdf.

As previously reported, requirements to vote in Ohio include: being a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days prior to the election, not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction, being 18 years old or older at the time of the election, have not been declared as incompetent to vote by the probate court and have not been permanently disenfranchised for violating the election laws.

Those who are currently serving jail or prison sentences for a felony conviction cannot register or vote. People who have been convicted twice for a violation of Ohio’s election laws are barred from voting in Ohio.

When someone is incarcerated on a felony conviction, previously existing registrations are cancelled and the person must re-register to vote by the appropriate deadline once released.

A person generally needs an Ohio identification or driver’s license number, full name, date of birth, permanent address and the last four digits of their social security number in order to register.

A permanent address is a location a person intends to return to and is not a temporary stay. Those without permanent addresses who stay consistently in shelters or other locations can use that location as the residence for voting purposes as long as there is an intention to return to that location.

The residence of military voters along with military voter spouses and dependents is the last location lived in (in Ohio) immediately before leaving Ohio for military service.

If Ohio college students live on campus and have no intention of returning to a previous permanent address, the student may register and vote using the school’s location. If there is an intent to return, the student can also choose to stay registered and vote from their permanent address away from school, such as their parents’ address. Regardless of which option is taken, only one address can be used for registration and voting purposes.

To check the status and polling location for a registered Fayette County voter, please go to the Fayette County Board of Elections website, www.lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/fayette/vtrlookup.aspx. Once a voter is located, voter record, general information, absentee ballot information, etc. can also be seen or requested.

Proofs of the ballots of the various precincts in Fayette County can be viewed at www.lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/fayette/ballotlist.aspx.

Options available to register or update voter information