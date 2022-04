Last Saturday, at District 16’s Solo & Ensemble, Miami Trace Middle School Choir took 11 events — earning four superior, four excellent and three good ratings. MTMS Band took 15 events — earning 13 superior and one excellent ratings.

Last Saturday, at District 16’s Solo & Ensemble, Miami Trace Middle School Choir took 11 events — earning four superior, four excellent and three good ratings. MTMS Band took 15 events — earning 13 superior and one excellent ratings. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_277001097_2113715942111938_2262091746216230204_n.jpg Last Saturday, at District 16’s Solo & Ensemble, Miami Trace Middle School Choir took 11 events — earning four superior, four excellent and three good ratings. MTMS Band took 15 events — earning 13 superior and one excellent ratings. Courtesy photo