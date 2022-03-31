Two former MT employees indicted

The former transportation supervisor at Miami Trace Local Schools and her father, a school van driver, have been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury for allegedly stealing money from the district.

Joni Daniels-Blouse, 41, has been charged with fourth-degree felony complicity to theft in office and Steven Grubb, 69, has been charged with theft in office, also a felony of the fourth degree.

Daniels-Blouse was placed on administrative leave Feb. 7 after a complaint had been received that justified an investigation, according to Miami Trace officials.

Both Daniels-Blouse and Grubb have resigned from their positions. Jack Anders was hired as the new transportation supervisor at the Feb. 28 Board of Education meeting.

On Feb. 7, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputy spoke with Miami Trace Treasurer Debbie Black concerning the theft complaint. Black reportedly explained that a complaint was filed that a van driver, Grubb, was not working his scheduled shifts, but was still being paid for them.

According to reports, Black said she was able to confirm through documentation that Grubb had been clocking in from his residence, but not leaving for work. The documentation allegedly showed that Daniels-Blouse manipulated Grubb’s time cards. Both reportedly admitted to their actions.

According to reports, Miami Trace reported that the total amount of over payment for Grubb was a total of $3,402.88 that he collected while being clocked in but not working.

Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser released the following statements:

“Joni Daniels-Blouse was employed as the District’s Transportation Director until her resignation, effective February 18, 2022, with the reason given that she was pursuing other career opportunities. Prior to her resignation, the District investigated a complaint regarding Ms. Daniels-Blouse’s supervision and management of staff. No complaints of misconduct involving students or any physical harm were ever made regarding Ms. Daniels-Blouse. The prosecution of any criminal matters are within the jurisdiction of local law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office.”

“Steve Grubb was employed by the district as a van driver until his resignation, effective February 7, 2022. Prior to his resignation, the District investigated a complaint regarding Mr. Grubb’s fulfillment of work duties. No complaints of misconduct involving students or any physical harm were ever made regarding Mr. Grubb. The prosecution of any criminal matters are within the jurisdiction of local law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office.”

Daniels-Blouse is scheduled to be arraigned in Fayette County Common Pleas Court May 9, and Grubb is scheduled to be arraigned May 23.

