Municipal Court January report

The following statistics are for the Washington Court House Municipal Court month of January:
Criminal Division
Total number of cases filed in January: 270
Total number of cases reactive in January: 29
Total number of cases assigned for trial in January: 75
Total number of cases disposed of in January: 379
Total Number of cases pending in January: 285
Beginning balance: $51,417.12
January receipts: $52,562.29
January disbursements: $54,537.51
January balance: $49,441.90
Civil Division (including small claims)
Total number of cases filed in January: 71
Total number of cases assigned for trials in January: 9
Total number of cases disposed of in January: 98
Total number of cases pending in January: 249
Beginning balance: $12,555.70
January Receipts: $48,621.47
January disbursements: $46,383.67
January balance: $14,793.50