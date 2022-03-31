Municipal Court January report

The following statistics are for the Washington Court House Municipal Court month of January:

Criminal Division

Total number of cases filed in January: 270

Total number of cases reactive in January: 29

Total number of cases assigned for trial in January: 75

Total number of cases disposed of in January: 379

Total Number of cases pending in January: 285

Beginning balance: $51,417.12

January receipts: $52,562.29

January disbursements: $54,537.51

January balance: $49,441.90

Civil Division (including small claims)

Total number of cases filed in January: 71

Total number of cases assigned for trials in January: 9

Total number of cases disposed of in January: 98

Total number of cases pending in January: 249

Beginning balance: $12,555.70

January Receipts: $48,621.47

January disbursements: $46,383.67

January balance: $14,793.50