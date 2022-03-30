MT student wins billboard contest

The Ross, Pickaway, Highland and Fayette (RPHF) Solid Waste District once again held a creative drawing billboard contest for all fifth graders in the four-county district and recently announced the Fayette County winner — Landen Smith of Miami Trace Local Schools.

One billboard was chosen as the overall winner in each county. Those winning billboards will be displayed in April in observance of Earth Day. Earth Day is on April 22.

Smith is a student in Mrs. Trimble’s class. His drawing will be displayed at 1195 St. 22 West, 0.5 miles E/O Route 35 in Washington Court House.

In order to participate in the contest, the following rules had to be followed:

—Only fifth grade students in Ross, Pickaway, Highland and Fayette C=counties could participate.

—Had to use a drawing template that was provided.

—Drawing template had to be printed on legal size paper (8.5×14)

—Had to complete all other criteria listed in directions sheet.

—Projects had to be submitted by the deadline.

Students had to design a billboard to remind people in the county to be Earth-friendly. In order to do this, students were instructed to use topics related to the 3R’s (reduce, reuse and/or recycle) and/or litter prevention. They were also instructed to:

—Keep all artwork in the box provided.

—Keep the design simple as people will need to read the board as they are driving by.

—Use markers, crayons, or colored pencils.

—Not to use glue or tape.

—Not to use computer designs.

—Make sure there were no spelling errors.

—Not to use cartoon characters, such as Mickey Mouse.

—Make sure the design included a recycling message.

The designs that were submitted in the contest became property of the RPHF Solid Waste District.

The prizes for winning included: a billboard displayed in the winner’s county, a trophy for the student, an article in the local newspaper, and a $25 gift card.

The RPHF Solid Waste District recently announced the Fayette County winner of its annual creative billboard contest. Pictured are: (left-to-right): Miami Trace teacher Mrs. Trimble, Miami Trace Elementary Principal Justin Lanman, RPHF Education Outreach Specialist Lauren Haubeil-Grooms, winner Landen Smith, and Miami Trace Elementary Assistant Principal Sunny Cummings. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_Miami-Trace-BBC-2022-Landen-Smith.jpg The RPHF Solid Waste District recently announced the Fayette County winner of its annual creative billboard contest. Pictured are: (left-to-right): Miami Trace teacher Mrs. Trimble, Miami Trace Elementary Principal Justin Lanman, RPHF Education Outreach Specialist Lauren Haubeil-Grooms, winner Landen Smith, and Miami Trace Elementary Assistant Principal Sunny Cummings. Courtesy photos The winning Fayette County billboard designed by Miami Trace fifth grader Landen Smith. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_Capture-1.jpg The winning Fayette County billboard designed by Miami Trace fifth grader Landen Smith. Courtesy photos