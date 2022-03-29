FRHS surpasses 500 adoptions for the year to-date

The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) reached 500 adoptions last weekend — an approximate increase of 49% from this time last year.

“Last year, we didn’t hit 500 until the second week of May,” explained FRHS Chief Humane Agent and Outreach Director Brad Adams. “As of (Tuesday morning), we are now at 525 adoptions for 2022 (this year-to-date).”

Even with an increase in adoptions, there are still 35 cats and one dog in-house along with 27 animals currently in foster care.

“Typically, during the colder months, our intake of cats is lower, so there are fewer animals available for adoption. However, with the milder temperatures this winter in our area and other animal shelters in Kentucky with a lower adoption rate with higher euthanasia in their shelter, we have taken in a lot more to help,” said Adams.

With an influx of kittens this spring, FRHS will host its first-ever “virtual kitten shower” for the month of April.

“You can give kittens the second chance they deserve by donating from wish lists on Chewy or Amazon or dropping off gifts at the Animal Care and Adoption Center. Partakers can also name a kitten or kittens and win wonderful prizes by guessing how many kittens will be seen in May,” said Adams.

The link to the Kitten Shower is on the FRHS website: Fayetteregionalhumane.org.

“With kitten season knocking at our door since cats are seasonal breeders and as the temperatures begin to warm up more, means that we will need extra supplies to help us care for them. Scoopable cat litter and canned pate cat food are our two most needed items. We go through around 500 pounds of cat litter and eight cases of canned pate cat food per month,” explained Adams.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society care and adoption center is located at 153 S. Fayette St. in Washington Court House.

