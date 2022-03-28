Museum set to open this weekend

The Fayette County Museum, also known as The Morris Sharp House, will be opening for the 2022 season this weekend and will have several historical items on display that haven’t been displayed before.

According to Bob Russell, treasurer of the Fayette County Historical Society (FCHS), the FCHS has so many items that they can’t all be displayed in the museum regularly. Those items are stored in the attic. For this season, items have been taken out of the attic to be added to the display.

Some of the items Russell mentioned as a personal interest were: 1932 child’s tricycle, a harvest/field cradle and a drum.

Russell explained the cradle was once used when the whole family had to help harvest crops in the fields. It is wooden, slatted and sways.

The drum was once part of the Whelpley Band.

According to information from the historical society, “Around 1885, Hylas H. Whelpley created a kid band, unheard of in this area, attracting attention far and wide. Hylas came here as a DT&I Railroad agent.

“The kid band became well known as there were no school bands at the time. Whelpley’s Kid Band was made up of boys and girls of the community with musical talent. A small amount of talent was sufficient if they applied themselves.

“A relatively short time after the band was formed, Hylas turned direction of the band over to his son, Ed, who carried on the work for several years, also directing other bands.

“His other son, James, later organized an adult band which received great distinction consisting of 40 members and continued for 25 years. It was the official band of the Dahl Company, holding concerts locally, and traveling as far as Niagara Falls, Thousand Islands, and Washington D.C.”

Tours of the museum will be provided from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday starting this weekend and going through the end of September. There is no cost for the tour although donations are appreciated.

An alternative time for a tour can be scheduled by request. To schedule a tour or if interested in volunteering to give tours of the museum, call 740-335-2953 and leave a voicemail or message the historical society on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Fayettecountymuseum/.

The Fayette County Museum is located at 517 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House.

Beth McCane, a member of the board of trustees, explained, “the public is encouraged to come and experience everything that the museum has to offer. We would also like to remind the public about the Fayette County Historical Trail Passport, which is a geocaching trail. You can visit www.geocaching.com for additional information.”

Pictured from left to right are the Uniformed Kid Band from several decades ago, H.H. Whelpley — Kid Band Organizer, and a Big Base Drum. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_image004.jpg Pictured from left to right are the Uniformed Kid Band from several decades ago, H.H. Whelpley — Kid Band Organizer, and a Big Base Drum. Courtesy photos One of the Whelpley Band drums is now on display at the Fayette County Museum. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_image005.jpg One of the Whelpley Band drums is now on display at the Fayette County Museum. Courtesy photos

Several never before seen historical items on display