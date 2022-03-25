Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 25

Walker Pence, 22, New Holland, warrant – aggravated possession of drugs.

March 24

Heather R. Miller, 37, Mt. Sterling, non-compliance suspension.

Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., probationary license – more than one person violation.

Kevin E. Howard, 25, Chillicothe, obstructing.

Scott M. Morris, 38, Bloomingburg, non-compliance suspension.

Haley D. Martin, 26, 898 Pin Oak Place, expired registration.

Brandon D. Laird, 33, Grove City, theft.

James R. Dutton II, 48, Columbus, criminal damaging, theft.

March 23

John M. Surber, 69, Sabina, speed.

Ashlee N. Huff, 23, 868 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, theft.

Tiana C. Jackson, 20, 324 Lewis St., theft.

Cassandra Withrow, 32, 827 Washington Ave., Highland County bench warrant.

Kyle Ackley, 38, 8431 Post Road, OVI, OVI refusal with prior.

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., unruly.

March 22

Rita A. Shiltz, 48, 868 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, theft (first-degree misdemeanor), criminal trespass.

Michael Leisure, 41, 821 Vine St., bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to comply (three counts).

Nora L. Hensley, 44, Wilmington, bench warrant – failure to appear.