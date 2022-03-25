Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

March 24

Menacing: At 10:47 a.m., Nikita Ferrell, of Pearl Street, reported that she was receiving threatening messages on social media. A suspect has been identified.

Theft/Criminal Damaging: At 10:44 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a theft. Officers also discovered that packaging had been damaged on items that were attempted to be stolen. Brandon Laird, of Columbus, was arrested and charged with theft. James Dutton, of Grove City, was arrested and charged with theft and criminal damaging.