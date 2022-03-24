With spring, mowing season returns

While forecasts are calling for snow this Saturday, spring has officially arrived, and Washington Court House City Attorney Mark Pitstick announced at Wednesday’s city council meeting that the city mowing ordinance will once again be enforced in just a couple weeks.

According to various sources, the mowing season in Ohio begins by April. As yard work is started in the new season and old debris is cleaned out, residents can request brush pick-up from the city.

Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen instructed residents during the council meeting to call the city service department to request brush pick-up. The service department can be reached at 740-636-2380.

In other spring-related news, Denen explained the Master Gardeners are taking sponsorships for placing flower pots downtown once again this year.

According to the OSU Extension website, “The Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program provides intensive training in horticulture to interested Ohio residents, who then volunteer their time assisting with educational programs and activities for Ohio residents through their local OSU Extension county office. Volunteers are not required to have gardening skills or knowledge; but a passion for learning about gardening and sharing this knowledge with others is a must!

“Working with county Extension personnel, Master Gardener Volunteers provide such educational services to their communities as: answering gardening questions from the public; conducting plant clinics; gardening activities with children, senior citizens, or disabled persons; beautifying the community; and developing community or demonstration gardens.”

To learn more about the program or becoming a volunteer, visit www.fayette.osu.edu/program-areas/master-gardener-volunteers.

Also during the council meeting, local resident Carrie Coldiron explained she recently moved back to Washington Court House and was shocked at the trash that is littering the city. Coldiron asked the council and fellow residents to help with finding ways to keep communities cleaned up.

A discussion with a few different ideas was started, and it was agreed to continue discussions at a later time.

As for legislation, a new position of “Tax Administrator” can now be created as the ordinance for it was adopted. In addition to the ordinance, four resolutions were adopted.

Three of those resolutions allows the purchase of equipment needed to expand the city splash pad and to create an outdoor exercise pad.

As previously reported, the splash pad contract is with Vortex USA INC. The cost paid under the contract must be less than $195,000. The current total, according to Denen, is estimated at approximately $192,000.

A splash pad is a recreation area for water play that has little or no standing water. The splash pad is located off Eyman Park Drive.

The new pad will be geared toward older children and adults. Officials plan for the pad to be completed and open by this Memorial Day on Monday, May 30.

The contract for outdoor exercise equipment is with National Fitness Campaign LP. A maximum of $115,000 can be spent for this contract.

The contract for the installation of the outdoor fitness pad is with Engineered Installation Solutions LP.

The outdoor exercise area is planned to be located near the splash pads, according to Denen.

The final adopted resolution appoints Beth Gerber to the Carnegie Public Library Board of Trustees. Gerber is filling an unexpired term which will end Dec. 31 of 2023.

Two new pieces of legislation were heard.

An ordinance, if passed, would allow plots of land (73 through 95) in the Andrick Drive-Trotters Pointe Subdivision, owned by JB Holdings – Jaret Bishop, to be rezoned from medium density single family residential to a two family residential district.

A public hearing was held at the beginning of the council meeting for this ordinance. Only one resident was present and, during the meeting, asked if a traffic study was done.

The representative present from developer JLB1 Properties, Kyle Reed of Wilmington, stated a traffic study had been done, and the project includes plans for off-road parking and a cul-de-sac, so there are no expected concerns in relation to traffic.

According to paperwork for the ordinance, it was suggested the homes will be high-end — mostly two-story, multi-family structures with two-to-three bedrooms.

The new resolution that was heard, if passed, would allow the purchase of a street sweeper truck.

One of the highlights of the council meeting involved a special guest — council member Ted Hawk’s granddaughter, Wendy — who sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the start of the meeting.

Wendy will soon be leaving on April 12 as she joined the intelligence branch of the United States Air Force, said Hawk.

Several council members expressed gratitude and enjoyment of Wendy’s singing.

Council meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers — located on the second floor of the City Administration Building, 105 N. Main St. in Washington C.H.

During Wednesday night’s council meeting, Ted Hawk’s granddaughter attended the meeting and sang “The National Anthem.” Pictured are: (back, left-to-right) council members Caleb Johnson, Kendra Redd-Hernandez, Steve Shiltz, Dale Lynch, Jim Blair and Jim Chrisman: (front, left-to-right) council member Ted Hawk with his granddaughter, Wendy. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_20220323_202818.jpg During Wednesday night’s council meeting, Ted Hawk’s granddaughter attended the meeting and sang “The National Anthem.” Pictured are: (back, left-to-right) council members Caleb Johnson, Kendra Redd-Hernandez, Steve Shiltz, Dale Lynch, Jim Blair and Jim Chrisman: (front, left-to-right) council member Ted Hawk with his granddaughter, Wendy. Jennifer Woods | Record Herald photo

For brush pick-up, call the city service department