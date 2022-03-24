Ohio’s weekly jobless numbers drop

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 12,599 initial traditional unemployment claims last week (March 13-19), which was 871 less than the previous week, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) on Thursday.

The state’s residents filed 51,187 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 1,527 less than the previous week.

The total number of traditional claims filed March 13-19 was 63,786.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in January was 4.3%. The national unemployment rate in January was 4.0%.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in January was 61.5%. The national labor force participation rate in January was 62.2%.