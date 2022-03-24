AAA: Americans are eager to get back to cruising

Cruise vacations are still a favorite choice among Americans according to new consumer research from AAA. Forty-one percent say they are considering a cruise in the future, with Millennials even more eager as over half (52%) say they are ready to return to the open seas.

AAA Travel booking data shows that cruising is making a strong comeback with 2022 bookings nearing pre-pandemic levels. Of those Americans who say they are likely to cruise again, 41% cite a better understanding of the risks presented by COVID-19 as influencing their decision.

“Cruising is as much about the journey as it is the destination, making it a wonderful opportunity to create long-lasting memories with family and friends,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “And as travel opportunities continue to expand, the cruise industry is doing an excellent job of making the health and safety of guests a top priority while maintaining experiences that make cruising so special.”

Something for Everyone

AAA found that 58.3 million (23%) Americans are considering a cruise in the next two years. The all-inclusive experience, quality time with family and friends and shore excursions top the list as the most attractive aspects of a cruise vacation. Younger generations, like Gen Z, are most excited about spending time with family and friends (57%) and outdoor activities such as the pool and other similar amenities (44%).

When it comes to cruising, international destinations like the Caribbean and Mediterranean are the most popular choices. Demand for all things travel – including cruising – is increasing, which means travelers should start planning their next trip. Cruise lines start taking reservations as early as two years ahead of sailing and sometimes offer better rates for booking early.

Let the Experts be Your Guide

Whether someone is new to cruising or an avid sailor, an experienced and trusted travel advisor can help. Seasoned advisors have many resources at their fingertips to help plan and organize a trip that fits traveler’s specific needs and budget. They have access to added benefits and offers that may not be available directly to consumers. Travel advisors can also take the stress out of making travel arrangements, especially when traveling as a group or navigating any challenges related to itinerary changes because of weather delays, natural disasters, flight cancellations, and lost luggage.

The travel landscape is quickly changing as pandemic-related restrictions are lifted and more people are deciding to get out and see the world again. A travel advisor is an invaluable resource before, during and after a trip to keep travelers apprised of global events or conflicts that may interrupt plans. Advisors can explore available options for cruising plus provide counsel on:

What to expect while onboard and while visiting ports or participating in offshore excursions

Vaccine/testing requirements and safety protocols for individual cruise lines

Cancellation policies

Travel insurance options

How positive COVID-19 cases are handled (for passengers and crew)

Safer Sailing

AAA found that Americans view cruising as safe as resort vacations and safer than exploring large cities. In fact, 43% of Americans who plan to cruise in the future are satisfied with the cruise industry’s overall response to the pandemic. Cruise lines have implemented several safety protocols onboard, such as vaccination and testing requirements for passengers and crew; enhanced medical facilities; upgraded ventilation systems; hand washing and hand sanitizer dispensers in high traffic areas; contactless room service; use of medical-grade cleaning supplies and virtual safety briefings.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 72 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at [news.eastcentral.aaa.com]news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.