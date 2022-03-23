The following land transfers were released online:
Recorded March 16
Deborah and Dwight Snyder to Edward Kunka, land in Marion Township on Old Springfield Road N.E., consideration $250,000.
Frances Seyfang to Ricky and Michael Seyfang, 5069 Burnett Perrill Road N.W., consideration $53,333.
Recorded March 14
Brandon and Heather Hook to Jerry Howell, 704 Highland Ave., consideration $255,000.
Recorded March 11
Courtney and James Ellars to Rodney and Tameika Grim, 215 W. Elm St., consideration $148,000.
Recorded March 9
Beford Automotive Holdings INC to JLH Realty LLC, 1700 Columbus Ave., consideration $2,200,000.
Desiree and Marcus Roose to Jonathon Manson, 5533 Haines Road, Jasper Township, consideration $340,000.
Recorded March 8
Melissa and Richard McCown to Ian Foster, 819 Sycamore St., consideration $114,700.