The following land transfers were released online:

Recorded March 16

Deborah and Dwight Snyder to Edward Kunka, land in Marion Township on Old Springfield Road N.E., consideration $250,000.

Frances Seyfang to Ricky and Michael Seyfang, 5069 Burnett Perrill Road N.W., consideration $53,333.

Recorded March 14

Brandon and Heather Hook to Jerry Howell, 704 Highland Ave., consideration $255,000.

Recorded March 11

Courtney and James Ellars to Rodney and Tameika Grim, 215 W. Elm St., consideration $148,000.

Recorded March 9

Beford Automotive Holdings INC to JLH Realty LLC, 1700 Columbus Ave., consideration $2,200,000.

Desiree and Marcus Roose to Jonathon Manson, 5533 Haines Road, Jasper Township, consideration $340,000.

Recorded March 8

Melissa and Richard McCown to Ian Foster, 819 Sycamore St., consideration $114,700.