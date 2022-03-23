FRHS takes part in cat-saving initiative

Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) recently took part in an animal rescue initiative to save cats from possible euthanasia.

Second Chance Animal Rescue, out of Georgetown, SC, coordinated the transport of 52 cats from Robeson County Animal Shelter in North Carolina, a shelter with a 90% euthanasia rate for cats.

There were several Ohio humane societies and rescues that recently went to Cincinnati where they connected with the transport vehicle from North Carolina.

Those shelters included FRHS, along with Best Friend Animal Society, Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society, SPCA Cincinnati, League for Animal Welfare, and Ohio Alley Cat Resource.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society took 11 of those cats. One of those cats has already been adopted.

“We are so happy to be able to help cats whose future looked bleak and give them the second chance they deserve. Our adoption rate is so high that we know every one of these cats will be adopted into a loving home. We are grateful to everyone involved in this rescue,” said FRHS Director Dr. Lee Schrader.

For information on cats and kittens available for adoption through FRHS, follow its Facebook page, keep an eye on Petfinder, or use the FRHS website. FRHS is located at 153 S. Main St. in Washington Court House.

The FRHS petfinder page is located at www.petfinder.com/member/us/oh/washington-court-house/fayette-humane-society-oh248/, the FRHS website is located at www.fayetteregionalhumane.org/, and the FRHS Facebook page is “Fayette Regional Humane Society.”

In other news from FRHS, “Wags to Riches,” a local fund raising event, is coming up on April 30 — with special guests stopping in for the evening.

The event will be happening at Pine Lodge at Thompson Tree Farm, located on 1654 Flakes Ford Road, just southeast of Washington Court House. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with games of luck and chance, raffles and auctions.

Dinner will include a Mexican Fiesta buffet courtesy of Streetside 62 and desserts courtesy of Rachel’s House Catering.

Entertainment will include live music, a DJ, a comedy routine by Mike Larsen, a live auction, and two custom artworks created by Taylor Pittl Clapp from Akron that will be raffled off live.

To sponsor the event or provide prizes for the night, email Leonard at [email protected], Colleen Roundhouse at [email protected], or Executive Director Dr. Lee Schrader at [email protected]

Tickets can be purchased through the Fayette Regional Humane Society website, www.fayetteregionalhumane.org. The FRHS Care and Adoption Center is located at 153 S. Main St. in Washington Court House.

