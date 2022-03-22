Debut of ‘Canine Stick Library’ April 1

Collect, borrow, or fetch — join Carnegie Public Library, Dog Park Committee members, guests from Red Collar Pet Foods, local representatives, and fellow dog owners and their pooches at the Dog Park for a special event.

The dog park is located in Chrisman Park and the event is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1. No fooling, this event is the “Inaugural Stick Throw” and debut of the “Carnegie Canine Stick Library.”

You’ve likely seen the adorable memes on social media featuring a “stick library” for dogs to borrow playtime fodder. Now, Washington Court House will have its own resource for its beloved canines.

Since 2016, the Dog Park has been a destination for dog owners and their furry friends seeking a safe place for exercise and play. Comprised of dedicated citizens, the Dog Park Committee developed and proposed a plan for the park, and then raised funds for fencing, benches, and more.

The City of Washington Court House now maintains the park, which has separate areas for small dogs and large dogs. We hope the community members will join us for this delightful dedication.

To stay connected with Carnegie Public Library, follow the library social media pages @cplwcho or website — www.cplwcho.org. Library online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of the library’s resources can be found on the library’s website or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540.

In other news from the library, coming up this Friday at 4:30 p.m., artists ages 8-12 are invited to #DrawThisInYourStyleCarnegie. Join to relax, draw, and chat.

Then, on Saturday, March 26 at 11 a.m., engineers ages 5-12 are invited to “Robot Day!” Build robots with Aaron using robotic kits and Legos.

Next week, “The Return of Bigfoot!” is planned for Thursday, March 31, at 6 p.m., Dusty Ruth, an investigator for the BFRO (Bigfoot Research Organization) and a member of the Northern Kentucky Research Group, will display casts and photographic evidence, along with providing audio examples. At the end of his presentation, Dusty will attempt to answer questions from attendees. Please call the library to register, space will be limited.

The dogs, Rufus and Layla, seem to enjoy the stick library. Courtesy photos Daniel and Jennifer Kasberg's dogs, Rufus and Layla, try out the Stick Library. Courtesy photos