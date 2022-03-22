Crews repair natural gas leak

Residents were asked to avoid the area around the 1100 block of East Paint Street Tuesday morning due to a natural gas leak.

At around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, a two-inch natural gas service line was inadvertently struck by contractors, according to Washington C.H. Fire Department Chief Tim Downing. Via Nixle alert, authorities requested that residents avoid the area, or if you live nearby to please leave the area.

“We requested people to avoid or leave the area if possible, and we had several agencies shelter in place,” said Downing. “We used the Nixle notification, but didn’t go door to door. It was precautionary just to try to help protect people.”

Approximately two hours later, it was reported that the leak had been repaired by CenterPoint Energy and that it was safe to return.

“The gas company, CenterPoint Energy, was notified of the leak right away,” Downing said. “Our crews cordoned off the area with the assistance of the service department and the police department, and the sheriff’s office helped out with notifications. We maintained the scene until CenterPoint Energy crews could get there to make repairs. Once their crews arrived, they made the necessary repairs and it was taken care of….a simple utility fix.”

Downing added that the process went very smoothly thanks to all agencies involved working together.

Fayette County Emergency Management Agency Director Melissa Havens thanked the residents for their cooperation.

