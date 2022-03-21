Gas prices dip as crude prices fluctuate

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is six cents lower this week at $4.031 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $4.031

Average price of unleaded self-serve gasolin in Washington Court House: $3.967

Average price during the week of March 14, 2022 $4.092

Average price during the week of March 22, 2021 $2.671

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$4.107 Athens

$4.016 Chillicothe

$3.979 Columbiana

$4.042 East Liverpool

$4.016 Gallipolis

$3.904 Hillsboro

$4.102 Ironton

$4.056 Jackson

$3.980 Logan

$4.093 Marietta

$4.048 Portsmouth

$4.043 Steubenville

$4.074 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

After hitting a record $4.33 on March 11, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has fallen to $4.25. The primary reason is the lower global price of crude oil which peaked shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate settled at $104.70 but as the week begins, is hovering close to $110 per barrel.

Domestically, gasoline demand is defying seasonal trends and has dipped slightly, perhaps in response to higher prices at the pump. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased slightly from 8.96 million barrels per day to 8.94 million barrels per day. The drop in gas demand is contributing to price decreases and the recent reversal in oil prices created some downward pressure on pump prices. However, should oil prices start to climb again, pump prices will likely follow.

As gas prices remain well above $4, AAA recently conducted a survey of motorists to gauge potential changes to consumer behavior. Results showed 59% said they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas hit $4 per gallon. And if gas were to reach $5, which it has in the Western part of the country, three-quarters said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the pump price.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 72 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.