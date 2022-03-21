Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

March 19

Domestic Violence: At 12:05 a.m., officers responded to Willard Street in reference to a domestic violence incident. Jack Hall IV, of Willard Street, was arrested in the incident.

Criminal Damaging: At 10:19 a.m., Wes Ryan, of Lewis Street, reported damage to his vehicle by an unknown offender.

March 18

Theft: At 7:43 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a theft. Employees advised that the male ran to McDonald’s. Michael Reed, of Draper Street, was located and charged.