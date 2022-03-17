Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

March 16

Theft: At 8:18 p.m., Alexis Streitenberger, of Clinton Avenue, was arrested after officers responded to Kroger in reference to a theft offense.

Disorderly Conduct/Obstructing Official Business/Resisting Arrest: At 10:03 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a male wearing a dress inside the business causing a disturbance by throwing merchandise on the floor. While en route, the male departed the business and began knocking over trash cans in the parking lot. The male was located at Murphy gas station upon arrival. Bryan Webb, at large, was arrested in the incident.