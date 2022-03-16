Chrisman H2O Conditioning named Business of the Month

Chrisman H2O Conditioning has been selected as the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce’s March Business of the Month. Opening its doors September 1947, this fourth generation, family business is owned and operated by Jim Chrisman and Mark Chrisman. Thank you for your long time service to Fayette County. Pictured: Mark Chrisman, Thomas Leach, Mark Wilson, Debbie Bryant (United Way), Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St. Catherines), McKenna Brown (Main St Fayette), Kristina Curl, Jim Chrisman, Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Assoc.), Kim Penwell (Record-Herald), Whitney Gentry (Adena), Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald).

