Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

March 15

Criminal Damaging: At 8:06 a.m., Andrew Dunn, of Gibbs Avenue, was arrested after officers responded to a criminal damaging complaint on Rose Avenue.

Deception to Obtain a Dangerous Drug: At 6:14 p.m., officers responded to CVS Pharmacy in reference to a fraudulent prescription.

March 14

Theft: At 10:06 a.m., Richard Evans, of Columbus, reported the theft of semi-trailer from the Walmart Distribution Center.

Theft: At 2:09 p.m., James Aldridge, of Peddicord Avenue, reported the theft of his vehicle from in front of his residence.

Theft: At 7:26 p.m., employees of United Dairy Farmers reported a theft from the business and were able to identify the male offender. Charges are pending.