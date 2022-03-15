Ballot finalized for May primary

David Bender — currently the Probate/Juvenile Court Judge — is running for Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge, and his name will appear unopposed on the May 3 Republican primary ballot.

Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard’s current and final term will expire on Feb. 8, 2023. Beathard, a Republican, was first elected in 2004 to serve as Common Pleas Judge. He was reelected in 2010 and 2016.

Bender was appointed to the Fayette County Probate/Juvenile Court as judge by then-Ohio Governor Josh Kasich to succeed Nancy Hammond. He assumed office in May 2011 and was elected to the court in November 2012 to serve the remainder of Hammond’s term.

Bender was reelected as judge in 2014 and 2020. His current term as Probate/Juvenile Court judge expires Feb. 8, 2026.

The judges of Ohio Courts of Common Pleas are selected through partisan primaries and nonpartisan general elections. Winners from the partisan primaries move onto the general election.

No Democratic candidates filed to run for Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge at this year’s primary.

Anyone interested in filing as an independent to run for Commons Pleas Court Judge must file by May 2.

All judges serve six-year terms, after which they are required to run for reelection if they wish to remain on the court.

Qualifications are:

– resident of county

– at least six years in the practice of law

– under the age of 70

Other local candidates running unopposed at the primary election are:

Fayette County Auditor Brenda Mossbarger, a Republican, is running for another term. Her current term expires March 12, 2023.

Fayette County Commissioner Jim Garland, a Republican, is running for another term. His current term expires Dec. 31 of this year.

On Feb. 9, 2017, Fayette County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven Beathard was sworn in by Probate Judge David Bender for his third and final term. Judge Bender is now running in this year’s election cycle to become Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge in 2023. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_Beathard-swearing-n.jpg On Feb. 9, 2017, Fayette County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven Beathard was sworn in by Probate Judge David Bender for his third and final term. Judge Bender is now running in this year’s election cycle to become Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge in 2023. Record-Herald file photo

David Bender running unopposed for Common Pleas Court Judge