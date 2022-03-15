Crusaders compete in bridge contest

Fayette Christian School recently competed in the second-annual Central Ohio Miniature Bridge Building Competition.

The objective of the Miniature Bridge Competition, according to www.abcdcoh.org, “is to design and build a structure with the highest load-to-weight capacity ratio (Failure Load/Weight), over a predetermined span using supplied materials. The bridge must have an unobstructed flat roadbed capable of allowing a wheeled car to pass over its entire length.”

Each team that entered the competition had to consist of two-to-three students and one chaperone, and was only allowed to enter one bridge. As the competition was an engineering event, not adhering to the rules and regulations would have meant disqualification.

Fayette Christian Principal Larry Fitch explained via social media, “our chemistry class entered three bridges in the Central Ohio Miniature Bridge Contest.”

There were 40 teams signed up for the competition in total, three of which — Tool Time, Tres Amigos and Comic Relief — were from Fayette Christian.

Tool Time took eighth place in the competition. Tres Amigos took ninth place. Comic Relief took 23rd place. According to Fitch, this was the second year the school has participated.

The purpose of the Miniature Bridge Competition, according to the website, is to provide the opportunity for students and the local civil engineering community to interact and to help students:

—Learn how to apply principles of physics and math to bridge design and construction

—Undergo the process of preliminary design, detailed design and construction of a miniature bridge to understand the hard work and challenges of the civil engineering world

—Experience firsthand the procedure of testing an engineered element to better understand its capabilities

—Learn about the many facets of a fascinating and challenging career in civil engineering.​​

To learn more and view sponsors, go to www.abcdcoh.org. To view overall results and photos, go to www.abcdcoh.org/past-events.

To view videos of the bridge tests, go to the You Tube channel “Central Ohio Mini Bridge,” www.youtube.com/channel/UCo9u2Wbl0BNW7hm_KxD8Alw.

