Annual spaghetti dinner returns

Have dinner plans for Saturday yet? The Dwight Turner Memorial Spaghetti Dinner is planned for this Saturday and tickets are on sale now.

The dinner will be a drive-thru only event and starts at 4 p.m. Pick-up ends at 7 p.m. The dinner location will be the Fayette County Commission on Aging/Senior Citizen Center, located at 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington C.H.

The price for the dinner is $5 per ticket if tickets are purchased before Saturday or $6 per ticket at the event.

The dinner includes spaghetti and meatballs with sauce (a meatless option is available), salad, bread sticks and a dessert. Tickets can be purchased by calling 740-606-9431.

An online auction is available for the event to support Fayette County Special Olympics. Bidding ends Friday at 9 p.m. with pickup of items available during the dinner.

A variety of items are available, including gift sets, toys, Cincinnati Reds tickets, clothing, blankets, etc. To check out the auction and bid on items, visit www.go.rallyup.com/faycodragons.

Modern Woodmen Washington C.H. Chapter 5458 will match funds raised during the Dwight Turner Memorial Spaghetti Dinner and Online auction (up to $2,500) for the Fayette County Special Olympics.

In other recent news from the Dragons, on March 6 and 7, the Fayette County Dragons basketball team traveled to Bowling Green State University for the Special Olympics of Ohio Division 5 Final 4.

“We lost on Saturday to Wyandot County in the semi-final. It was a tough battle the whole game, and we lost by three,” explained Chad Blakeley, Special Olympics coordinator.

On Sunday was the consolation final.

“We defeated Medina to finish third,” said Blakeley. “We started with 16 players at the beginning of the year. By the second week of December, we were down to seven because of COVID, injuries and various other reasons. The team looked like they wouldn’t win very many games this year. They worked hard to get better. They won the South-central regional tournament and stamped their ticket to the state final four.”

