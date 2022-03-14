County financial statement set to be prepared

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, it was authorized for the Auditor of State to prepare the county financial statement.

The cost for this service is expected to cost less than $13,200 for 2021, which is an increase of $2,200.

Information from the audit report will be shared once available.

In other news from the commissioners’ office, bids will be received on March 28 at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ office for bridge materials. The engineer’s estimate for the project is $60,000.

Per the request of Faye Williamson, director of Fayette County Job and Family Services (FCDJFS), a contract between FCDJFS and ENA, Inc. out of Pedro was approved. The contract is for the placement of and related services for children who are in the care and custody of FCDJFS. The contract is effective from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. Maximum amount payable under the contract is $160,000.

The use of American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) funding was authorized for the purpose of updating emergency responder equipment. This includes the purchase of a new bi-directional antenna, batteries and battery backup from P&R Communications out of Dayton. The cost will be $11,653.48.

ElitAire, LLC out of Columbus was authorized to make repairs to the HVAC system at the Fayette County Courthouse at a cost of $2,531. This cost covers labor, the replacement compressor and inverter board, both of which are under warranty.

Information in this article was provided by the Fayette County Commissioners' Office. The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

