Local youth donates pet food for birthday

Local youth Corbin Stewart recently turned 6-years-old. In celebration of his birthday, Corbin donated 500 pounds of pet food to the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS). Pictured with Corbin (middle) are FRHS deputy humane agent Johnny Daugherty (left) and FRHS Chief Humane Agent Brad Adams (right).

Courtesy photo