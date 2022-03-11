Drug operation nets 36 convictions

A large-scale, undercover operation designed to thwart the sale of narcotics in Fayette County has, to date, resulted in the convictions of 36 individuals and a total of approximately 92 years, five months of prison time for offenders.

“Operation Red, White and Bust” was first announced by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost before the July 4 weekend of 2021. Locally, contributing agencies to the investigation, arrests and prosecution were the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, US 23 Major Crimes Task Force, Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade and assistant prosecutor Rachel Martin. Their cases were prosecuted in Fayette County Common Pleas Court.

The operation focused on alleged traffickers in fentanyl, tramadol, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

For individuals who were serving a prison sentence of some type at the time of indictment, depending on the length of that sentence, time on these cases were added consecutively, and is not necessarily reflective of what their sentences would have been if they were not in prison, according to Weade.

“For individuals that the sentence says ‘community control/MonDay program,’ these are individuals that we view as low-level dealers, those only dealing to support their habit, and that had otherwise minimal criminal history,” said Weade. “The MonDay program is a lockdown treatment facility that is the most severe community control sanction available to the Common Pleas Court. Our hope is that the individuals sentenced to MonDay take advantage of the opportunity and kick their habit. Failure to abide by the law though will allow for the imposition of a suspended prison sentence.”

Weade added that it’s difficult to compare sentences from one defendant to another just based on the charges alone, because prosecutors have to factor in criminal history, level of involvement in the transaction, location of the transaction, strengths and weaknesses within the case, as well as a multitude of other factors.

At this time, only one of these cases has gone to jury trial.

“All of these cases involved a confidential informant, someone who is not employed by the sheriff’s office, nor a professional witness,” said Weade. “We work hard to keep our confidential informants safe and secure, but that is not an easy process. When a case goes to trial, the confidential informant’s identity does in fact become known and they can become a target. That is a factor that pushes us to try to resolve these cases as well.”

Those convicted and sentenced from the operation are as follows, according to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office:

– Sean McKittrick, aggravated trafficking (third-degree felony), aggravated trafficking (fourth-degree felony), sentenced 30 months in prison

– Christopher Haithcock, aggravated trafficking (fourth-degree felony), sentenced to six months in prison consecutive to present term of incarceration

– Dustin Browning, trafficking in fentanyl (two counts) (fourth-degree felonies), sentenced to community control (MonDay program)

– Billy Glispie, trafficking in fentanyl (fifth-degree felony, sentenced to six months in prison

– Lindsay Lemons, aggravated trafficking (third-degree felony), sentenced to 12 months in prison consecutive to current confinement

– Anthony Nelson, aggravated trafficking (fourth-degree felony), sentenced to six months in prison on this case, consecutive to to other cases for a total prison time of 36 months

– Tyler Evans, trafficking in fentanyl (fifth-degree felony), possession of fentanyl (fifth-degree felony), sentenced to community control

– Nathaniel Ryan, aggravated trafficking (two counts) (fourth-degree felonies), sentenced to 18 months in prison on this case, but a total of 8-12 years plus judicial enhancement of remaining time on post-release control

– Jerry Stewart, aggravated trafficking (fourth-degree felony), sentenced to 18 months in prison concurrent with present incarceration, resulting in additional prison time of 17.5 months

– Charles Henderson, aggravated trafficking (second-degree felony), aggravated trafficking (third-degree felony), sentenced to prison for four to five years

– Candice Mick, aggravated trafficking (three counts) (third-degree felonies), sentenced to prison for 36 months

– Joshua Mick, aggravated trafficking (two counts) (third-degree felonies), sentenced to prison for 36 months

– Donald Howland, trafficking in fentanyl (fourth-degree felony), sentenced to prison for 12 months

– Chasity Mickle, aggravated trafficking (three counts) (third-degree felonies), sentenced to prison for 24 months

– Alec Ables, aggravated trafficking (fourth-degree felony), sentenced to community control (MonDay program)

– Christopher Hunt, trafficking in fentanyl (two counts) (fifth-degree felonies), sentenced to nine months in prison consecutive to current confinement

– Kyle Wilson, aggravated trafficking (two counts) (second-degree felonies), aggravated trafficking (two counts) (third-degree felonies), sentencing to be held on or after April 13

– Corey Keller, aggravated trafficking (two counts) (second-degree felonies), aggravated trafficking (two counts) (third-degree felonies), sentenced to prison for 12-and-a-half to 15-and-a-half years

– Jamey Bowles, aggravated trafficking (third-degree felony), aggravated trafficking (fourth-degree felony), sentenced to prison for nine months consecutive to present confinement

– Robert McClendon, trafficking in fentanyl (fifth-degree felony), sentenced to nine months in prison

– Samantha Williams, aggravated trafficking (third-degree felony), aggravated trafficking (fourth-degree felony), trafficking in fentanyl (two counts) (fifth-degree felonies), trafficking in cocaine (fifth-degree felony), trafficking in heroin (fifth-degree felony), sentenced to 60 months in prison

– Heather Bost, aggravated trafficking (fourth-degree felony), sentenced to 12 months in prison

– Arthur Johnson, trafficking in fentanyl (fifth-degree felony), sentenced to eight months in prison

– Trevir Nichols, aggravated trafficking (two counts) (fourth-degree felonies), aggravated trafficking (two counts) (fifth-degree felonies), sentenced to 24 months in prison

– Guy Nathan Cambell, aggravated trafficking (two counts) (second-degree felonies), aggravated trafficking (two counts) (third-degree felonies), sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison

– Holden Whaley, aggravated trafficking (three counts) (fifth-degree felonies), sentenced to 24 months in prison

– Ashley Martin, aggravated trafficking (fourth-degree felony), sentenced to nine months in prison

– Dallas Whaley, aggravated trafficking (third-degree felony), aggravated trafficking (fifth-degree felony), sentenced to 24 months in prison

– Karie Campbell, aggravated trafficking (four counts) (third-degree felonies), sentenced to 36 months in prison

– Lindsey Gibson-Rader, aggravated trafficking (second-degree felony), aggravated trafficking (two counts) (third-degree felonies), sent to prison for four-and-a-half to five-and-a-half years

– Katherine Ross, aggravated trafficking (second-degree felony), aggravated trafficking (two counts) (third-degree felonies), sentenced to five to six years in prison

– Kevin Axline, aggravated trafficking (third-degree felony), sentenced to nine months in prison

– Justin Wilson, aggravated trafficking (first-degree felony), sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison

– Alisha Rinehart, aggravated trafficking (fourth-degree felony), sentenced to community control (MonDay program)

– John Fowler, aggravated trafficking (second-degree felony), sentenced to 24 months in prison

– Scott Angeletti, aggravated trafficking (two counts) (third-degree felonies), sentenced to 60 months in prison

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_star2-u3164-1-1-.jpg

Offenders receive a total of 92-and-a-half years of prison time