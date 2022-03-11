Ohio’s unemployment rate decreased in January

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.3% in January 2022, down from 4.5% in December 2021.

The state’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 18,600 over the month, from a revised 5,403,000 in December to 5,421,600 in January 2022, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced Friday.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in January was 246,000, down from 256,000 in December. The number of unemployed has decreased by 95,000 in the past 12 months from 341,000. The January 2022 unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 6.0% in January 2021.

The U.S. unemployment rate for January 2022 was 4.0%, up from 3.9% in December 2021, and down from 6.4% in January 2021.

In January 2022, the labor force participation rate in Ohio was 61.5%, unchanged from December 2021 and up from 61.3% in January 2021. During the same period, the national labor force participation rate was 62.2%, up from 61.9% in December 2021 and up from 61.4% in January 2021.

Ohio and U.S. Labor Force Participation Rates, seasonally adjusted, January 2021 – January 2022

Survey data

Employment in goods-producing industries, at 918,200, increased 3,900 over the month as gains in construction (+2,800) and manufacturing (+1,200) surpassed losses in mining and logging (-100).

The private service-providing sector, at 3,756,500, increased 9,300 with gains in trade, transportation, and utilities (+2,900); leisure and hospitality (+2,900); professional and business services (+2,000); financial activities (+1,100); information (+200); and educational and health services (+200).

Other services did not change over the month. Government employment, at 746,900, increased 5,400 with gains in state (+3,300); local (+1,600); and federal (+500) government.

From January 2021 to January 2022, nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 88,800.

• Employment in goods-producing industries increased 25,600.

• Manufacturing added 13,500 jobs in durable goods (+9,100) and nondurable goods (+4,400).

• Construction added 12,300 jobs while mining and logging employment decreased 200.

• Employment in the private service-providing sector increased 68,100 as gains in leisure and hospitality (+44,900); trade, transportation, and utilities (+16,400); professional and business services (+8,900); other services (+7,700); financial activities (+4,900); and information (+2,500) exceeded losses in educational and health services (-17,200).

• Government employment decreased 4,900 as losses in state government (-5,600) outweighed gains in local (+500) and federal (+200) government.