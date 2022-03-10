Splash pad legislation moves forward

At Wednesday’s Washington Court House City Council meeting, two resolutions were heard and placed on first reading that would allow the purchase of equipment needed to expand the city splash pad and to create an outdoor exercise pad.

The splash pad contract is with Vortex USA INC. The cost paid under the contract, if the resolution is adopted, must be less than $195,000. The current total, according to Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen, is estimated at approximately $192,000.

A splash pad is a recreation area for water play that has little or no standing water. The splash pad is located off Eyman Park Drive within a fenced in-area where at one time the city pool was located.

As previously reported, the new pad will be geared toward older children and adults. Officials plan for the pad to be completed and open by this Memorial Day on Monday, May 30.

The contract for outdoor exercise equipment is with National Fitness Campaign LP. A maximum of $115,000 can be spent for this contract — if the resolution is adopted.

The outdoor exercise area is planned to be located near the splash pads, according to Denen.

A second resolution was placed on first reading that, if passed, would award a contract to Engineered Installation Solutions LP for the installation of the planned outdoor fitness pad.

Also during the council meeting, a new position of “Tax Administrator” became one step closer to being created as the ordinance for it was placed on second reading. Once the ordinance is placed on third reading, it can be adopted.

Resolution number R4 was adopted and authorizes Denen to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for the purchase of bulk highway rock salt (for salting roads when necessary due to weather).

Resolution number R5 was also adopted and allows Denen to enter into an agreement with EMH&T Engineering, Inc. for engineering services.

The last piece of legislation that was heard during the meeting was a new resolution. It was placed on first reading and, if passed, would appoint Beth Gerber to the Carnegie Public Library Board of Trustees. Gerber would fill an unexpired term which will end Dec. 31 of 2023.

“I know Mrs. Gerber very well. She is an excellent teacher and I think she will be an excellent addition to the library board,” said city council chairman Dale Lynch.

Council meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month at 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers — located on the second floor of the City Administration Building, 105 N. Main St. in Washington C.H.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

For the first time since social distancing began during the pandemic, Washington Court House City Council members are now sitting in their original seats instead of being spread around the council chambers. Seats are open and ready for those who wish to attend the biweekly council meetings. Pictured are (left-to-right): City Manager Joe Denen, City Attorney Mark Pitstick, city council members Caleb Johnson, Kendra Redd-Hernandez, Steve Shiltz, Dale Lynch, Jim Blair, Ted Hawk, Jim Chrisman, and administrative secretary Kelley Ford. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_20220309_193319.jpg For the first time since social distancing began during the pandemic, Washington Court House City Council members are now sitting in their original seats instead of being spread around the council chambers. Seats are open and ready for those who wish to attend the biweekly council meetings. Pictured are (left-to-right): City Manager Joe Denen, City Attorney Mark Pitstick, city council members Caleb Johnson, Kendra Redd-Hernandez, Steve Shiltz, Dale Lynch, Jim Blair, Ted Hawk, Jim Chrisman, and administrative secretary Kelley Ford. Courtesy photo