Locals compete in Rotary competition

Three Miami Trace High School students took top spots in this year’s local Rotary Speech Competition, also known as the “four-way test.” Abbie Brandt took first place and will move on to the district competition.

Kandice Mathews took second place and Deanna Page took third place in the local Washington Rotary competition.

Speeches for the competition needed to be between 4-6 minutes, memorized, and focused on service and leadership.

All three high schools in the county — Miami Trace, Washington High School and Fayette Christian — were invited to compete.

There were five speakers in total:

—Abbie Brandt, Kandice Mathews, Vivienne Jacobson, and Deanna Page from Miami Trace.

—Ryan Elrich from Washington High School.

According to the Rotary District 6670 (Southwestern Ohio) website, the four-way test was “adopted by Rotary in 1943, the Four-Way Test is still relevant today and transcends generations and national boundaries. Not based on culture or religion, the Four-Way Test has been translated into more than 100 languages.”

The test asks the following essential questions of the things we think, say or do:

1. Is it the truth?

2. Is it fair to all concerned?

3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

“The Four-Way Test has captured the imaginations of generations of Rotarians as a simple checklist to help ensure that we are applying this positive and powerful code to how we try to live our lives and serve others. An outstanding line-up of speakers—most of them Rotarians—will share their unique perspectives on the importance of high ethical values in decision-making for their professions and lives,” explains the site.

The district competition will be held March 27 at noon at Wright State University’s Millett Hall.

The Washington Rotary Club recently held this year's local speech competition, also known as "the four way test." Pictured are: (left to right) MTHS teacher Shari West, MT students Kandice Mathews, Deanna Page, Abbie Brandt and Vivienne Jacobson, and MTHS Principal Bryan Sheets.

