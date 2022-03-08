Wilson found competent to stand trial

The Washington C.H. man charged with shooting and killing Robert Lee Gould II last summer recently pleaded guilty to drug charges and was found competent to stand trial in the murder case.

The original trial date of Dec. 16, 2021 for Kyle Wes Wilson, 28, was vacated after he entered a plea of “not guilty by reason of insanity” in the murder case. Wilson underwent a competency evaluation with Netcare Forensic Center, and a competency hearing was held in Fayette County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 31.

Based upon the stipulated report from Netcare, Judge Steven Beathard determined Wilson is competent to stand trial in the murder case. The jury trial has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 13 at 8 a.m. A final pretrial has been set for this Thursday at 9 a.m.

Then on Feb. 28 in a separate case, Wilson pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine — two second-degree felonies and two third-degree felonies. These offenses occurred on Nov. 24, 2020, Nov. 30, 2020, Dec. 4, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2021. Wilson will be sentenced on the drug charges following the resolution of the murder case.

Wilson is accused of shooting and killing Gould II, 45, around 1 a.m. June 24 at the intersection of East Temple and Delaware streets in Washington C.H.

According to Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade, Wilson could serve 15 years to life in prison plus three years on a gun specification, if convicted of the murder charge. Wilson was also indicted in the same case on a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability.

At 1:16 a.m. June 24, the Washington C.H. Police Department received a call of a possible shooting at the intersection of East Temple and Delaware. Once they arrived, officers located a male — identified as Gould II — lying face-down on the ground.

Personnel from Fayette County Emergency Medical Services were called, however Gould II died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to authorities.

Gould II and Wilson were involved in an altercation on the sidewalk at the East Temple/Delaware intersection when the shooting occurred.

