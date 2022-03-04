Fayette issues 392 new concealed carry licenses

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost recently issued Ohio’s Law on Concealed Handguns annual report, showing that 202,920 concealed carry licenses were issued in Ohio in 2021 — Fayette County issued 392 new licenses.

According to the statistics reported to the Attorney General’s Office, county sheriffs issued 94,298 new licenses and 108,622 renewals. Permit holders who wish to renew their licenses must do so every five years.

Fayette County was 82nd in number of renewals at 283, but was also one of the counties with the fewest suspended licenses. Only one license was suspended and none were revoked.

Out of the applications received, only two in Fayette County were denied.

Under Ohio law, county sheriffs are responsible for issuing concealed carry licenses and renewing them, as well as suspending and revoking licenses. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office compiles this annual report, as required by law, about the number of licenses issued each year.

Each sheriff must report concealed handgun license statistics quarterly to the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission within the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Ohio county sheriffs began issuing concealed carry licenses in 2004.

Overall, the following numbers were reported for Fayette County:

—Number of new licenses issued: 392

—Number of licenses renewed: 283

—Number of licenses suspended: 1

—Number of licenses denied: 2

—Number of licenses revoked: 0

—Number of license processes suspended: 0

To learn more about Ohio’s concealed carry laws or to view this year’s report and other statistics, please visit www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/ConcealedCarry.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_oaGen.jpg