Police investigate homicide at City Motel

The Washington C.H. Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning at the City Motel, according to authorities.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time. Washington Police Department Chief Jeff Funari said a “person of interest” is in custody. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was on the scene assisting with the investigation.

According to Funari, police received a call from the City Motel, 1524 Washington Ave., at 11:23 a.m. Thursday.

The Washington Police Department informed the Highland County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Thursday morning to be on the lookout for the driver of a 2005 white Chevrolet Impala with a license plate number, according to HCSO Chief Deputy Brandon Stratton. The HCSO put the BOLO out on the radio, a member of the Brushcreek Volunteer Fire Department in Highland County heard the radio call, then spotted the vehicle at the back of the Hillsboro Walmart near the service center.

The Hillsboro Police Department and HCSO were dispatched to Walmart on Harry Sauner Road and sent plain clothes officers inside at 12:52 p.m. to look for the suspect. While they were searching, law enforcement received a call about a vehicle stolen from Speedway on North High Street — the two locations are maybe a quarter mile apart.

The stolen vehicle was a 2012 Chevy Trax. An officer was sent to Speedway to investigate and look at surveillance video.

At 1:21 p.m., a deputy passed the stolen vehicle on Paint Creek Road in Madison Township (near Greenfield). The deputy followed the stolen vehicle until backup arrived. When backup arrived the stolen vehicle was pulled over and the suspect surrendered without incident.

Law enforcement does not know how the suspect got from Walmart to Speedway.

The HCSO is also not releasing the name of the suspect at this time.

The Hillsboro Times-Gazette contributed to this article.

Police were investigating a homicide at the City Motel on Thursday afternoon. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_20220303_151906-1.jpg Police were investigating a homicide at the City Motel on Thursday afternoon. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo