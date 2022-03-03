Hynes a state winner on Americanism test

Miami Trace Local Schools is proud to celebrate Katherine Hynes, who has been awarded as a state winner for her achievement on the Americanism and Government Test.

The Americanism and Government Test is one of many leading youth programs of the Ohio American Legion. It is administered to more than 60,000 high school students across more than 500 high schools in the state of Ohio. The test was created in 1963 by the Legionnaires of Ohio and was an expansion of the American Legion Essay Contest that began in 1936.

The Americanism and Government Test consists of 50 questions and a 300 word essay. It is designed to test students’ knowledge in areas such as the United States flag, The Declaration of Independence, and The United States Constitution, along with state, county, city, township, village, and school district governments in Ohio.

Following the test in November, the state judging committee selects 18 winners from a field of 84 district winners – six winners from each grade level from sophomore to senior.

According to OhioLegion.com, the state award from the Ohio American Legion for the 18 state winners is a five-day, all expenses paid trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C. under the direction of the Department Americanism Director, accompanied by representatives of the Ohio American Legion and Ohio American Legion Auxiliary.

After testing in November, Hynes earned the highest score in Fayette County. Her work was then sent on to be judged at the state level where she was chosen as one of three female sophomores in Ohio to be awarded the state title.

“We are extremely proud of Katherine for her exemplary work and dedication to pursue excellence in this area. We are also grateful to Mr. Helt and the American Legion Post 25 for the many ways they serve our community and young people,” explained the district.

In closing, the Americanism and Government Program inspires young people to attain more knowledge about government, country, and freedoms.

“We are thankful this is one of many opportunities for our students,” said officials.

Information in this article was provided by Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser.

Miami Trace student Katherine Hynes has been recognized as a state winner for her achievement on the Americanism and Government Test. Pictured presenting the award is American Legion Post 25 member Ed Helt. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_image.jpg Miami Trace student Katherine Hynes has been recognized as a state winner for her achievement on the Americanism and Government Test. Pictured presenting the award is American Legion Post 25 member Ed Helt. Courtesy photo