Cincinnati man charged with murder in recent shooting

WILMINGTON — A man has been arrested and is facing a murder charge for a recent shooting in southern Clinton County that left one man dead and another wounded.

Willie L. Stuckey, 21, of 3353 Queen City Ave., Cincinnati, was arrested by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony 2 murder Wednesday in Clinton County Municipal Court.

Additional charges are expected once the case is presented to a grand jury, according to Clinton County Sheriff Ralph Fizer Jr.

Stuckey was booked into the Hamilton County Jail in Cincinnati at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office website.

On Saturday, February 19 at approximately 1:52 a.m. the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the area of U.S. 68 South and Jonesboro Road in Midland (Westboro) in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies located two shooting victims — CJ Jones, 18, of Chillicothe, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and his 17-year-old brother, who was treated for a leg wound by Blanchester EMS before being flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Wilmington Police Department responded for assistance as well. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) crime scene unit was requested to assist in processing the crime scene.

“We would like to thank Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew T. McCoy and staff for their guidance during the investigation,” Sheriff Fizer stated in a news release Thursday. “A special thanks goes out to the Cincinnati Police Department — specifically, Downtown District Detectives, District 3 Detectives and SWAT — for their assistance in this investigation and apprehension of Mr. Stuckey. Their cooperation and assistance was above and beyond our expectation and is greatly appreciated.”

More details as it relates to this investigation will be released at a later date, the sheriff stated.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone that may have additional information pertaining to this incident to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 937-382-1611, detective division or via our website at https://clintonsheriff.com/crime-tipline/ .

