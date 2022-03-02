Renew Ohio hunting and fishing licenses

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Spring is quickly approaching, and with the warming temperatures comes another flurry of exciting outdoor recreational opportunities for everyone to enjoy. Before taking advantage of what spring has to offer, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is reminding all those who are planning to hunt and fish to check their license expiration dates.

Ohio’s license options give those who enjoy the outdoors more flexibility than ever before. If your hunting or fishing license has expired, you can purchase a new one online at wildohio.gov, participating agents throughout the state, and through the HuntFish OH app.

License sales fund the Division of Wildlife’s projects and programs that benefit wildlife and people. The Division of Wildlife manages or cooperatively manages more than 2 million acres of water and 750,000 acres of diverse wildlife lands. Clean water and robust habitat protect all wildlife, from the smallest bumble bee to the largest raptor, and game animals such as walleye, bass, deer and turkey.

“All Ohioans have the chance to support the management of fish and wildlife populations, and the vital habitats that sustain them, through the purchase of hunting and fishing licenses,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Thank you for buying a license this year and contributing to the important conservation work underway in the Buckeye State.”

Ohio’s resident fishing licenses are $25 and are valid for one year from the date of purchase and can be purchased up to 30 days prior to the expiration date. A fishing license is required to fish in Ohio public waters.

Ohio’s annual resident hunting licenses for the 2022-23 seasons are $19 for adults ($10 for youth) and are available now. Hunting licenses are valid immediately after purchase through Feb. 28, 2023. All hunters, regardless of age, are required to carry a valid hunting license to hunt or trap in Ohio.

Customers also have the option of choosing automatic renewal when purchasing a license online or when using a smartphone. The selected license will renew automatically to ensure the purchaser always has a valid license.

Purchasing a license is now easier than ever with the free HuntFish OH mobile app available for Android and iOS users. Deer and turkey hunters can use the app to check-in their harvest, even without a WiFi connection. App users can also purchase permits, read current regulations, and view area maps.

Funds from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, along with excise taxes on hunting and fishing equipment directly benefit wildlife management and habitat conservation efforts here in Ohio. Funds also support improvements to fishing access, shooting ranges, and wildlife areas. Visit wildohio.gov to learn more.

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

The purchase of an Ohio fishing license helps protect fish populations and the vital habitats required to sustain them. The smallmouth bass is one of the many species to benefit from license sales. The purchase of an Ohio hunting license helps protect wildlife populations and the vital habitats required to sustain them. The mallard is of the many species to benefit from license sales.