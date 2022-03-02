Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 1

Michael S. Stritenberger, 18, 725 Broadway St., expired tags.

Tyler M. Rinehart, 29, London, civil protection order violation (fifth-degree felony), menacing by stalking (fourth-degree felony).

Feb. 28

Tadd J. Reisinger, 39, 208 W. Temple St., expired registration, weaving.

Steven E. Taylor, 31, Mt. Sterling, Circleville Police Department bench warrant – failure to appear.

Carter M. Nichols, 22, 827 Conley Court, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant.

Jaret D.P. Campbell, 24, Jamestown, O.V.I. per se.