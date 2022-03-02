Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

March 1

Theft: At 12:25 p.m., Samuel Higman, of Rawling Street, reported the theft of his cell phone from his residence.

Identity Fraud: At 4:16 p.m., Kevin Hellenthal, of McArthur Way, reported that an unknown person had used his identity to open a bank account.

Theft: At 8:14 p.m., employees of Walmart reported that an unknown female failed to scan all items at the cash register and departed without paying.

Feb. 25

Disorderly Conduct: At 11:27 a.m. while on patrol, officers observed a male who appeared to be attempting to flag them down. Officers then made contact with Jesse Benitez, of Greenfield-Sabina Road, who was very intoxicated. Benitez refused to follow simple commands and acted as if he wished to fight officers. He was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.