Two to be inducted into county Ag Hall of Fame

It is time for Fayette County to come together for a great evening that highlights a pair of individuals who have contributed to the agriculture industry on the county, state, national and sometimes international levels. The Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet is the evening that recognizes such individuals.

On Thursday, March 3 at the Mahan Building on the Fayette County Fairgrounds, Richard Davidson and the posthumous induction of Rodney Miller will be the 59th and 60th individuals added to the prestigious list of Fayette County Agricultural Hall of Fame Inductees.

This will be the 20th banquet that has been held to induct such members. The evening will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a social time, followed by a sit-down meal, and then the induction program.

Tickets for the March 3 banquet are currently on sale for $15 at the Ohio State University Extension Office, located at 1415 US Route 22 S.W., Suite 100 in Washington Court House. Tickets can also be purchased from a committee member of the Fayette County Hall of Fame. Reservations and tickets need to be secured by Monday, Feb. 28.

The trophy case for the Fayette County Agricultural Hall of Fame is located at the Agricultural Center, 1415 US Highway 22 S.W., Washington Court House.

The membership list of the Agriculture Hall of Fame and applications for the 2023 Agricultural Hall of Fame are available online at www.fayette.osu.edu. The application can either be completed online to be submitted or a printed application can be picked-up at the Ohio State University Extension Office, located in suite 100 in the Agricultural Center.

Any questions about the Fayette County Agricultural Hall of Fame can be directed to Ken Ford, Fayette County ANR Educator at 740-335-1150.

Richard Davidson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_Dick-Davidson-Ag-Hall-of-Fame-Photos_0001.jpg Richard Davidson Rodney Miller https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_thumbnail_Rodney-Miller.jpg Rodney Miller