New businesses added to Court House Commons

The Washington C.H. property known to residents as the former K-Mart building is taking on a new identity.

According to Pennmark Management Company, within days of each other, national tenants, Dollar Tree and Harbor Freight signed long-term leases and Roses Department store followed suit in January.

“Turn back the clock to September 30, 2021, and Court House Commons’ only tenant was Family Farm and Home in 36,000 SF and the Pennsylvania based real estate developer Pennmark Management Company was considering all options for the future of this property,” reads a Pennmark press release. “Fast forward to February 2022 just a short five months later and the property is now fully occupied with the addition of three new national tenants.”

Dollar Tree is now open in the free-standing building along Columbus Avenue.

“While the value chain already has a presence in the market, (Dollar Tree) felt as there was a strong enough opportunity to add another location,” reads the press release.

Construction is underway for Harbor Freight tools, and it will occupy the center portion of the building — consisting of just under 19,000 square feet.

“(Harbor Freight’s) closest location is currently in Hillsboro and job boards are advertising for available positions,” read the press release.

The press release also said, “The last piece of the puzzle is Roses Department Store, the North Carolina based chain has been on a major expansion push over the past six months, this location being one of three deals Pennmark has done with them in multiple states. This location is slated to open summer of 2022.”

Pennmark’s CEO Don Cafiero had this to say “When we acquired this property several years back we saw the possibilities and believed in the market, through our persistent efforts the property is in line with our original vision.”

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_Washington-Court-House-Oh.jpg Several new businesses have been added to the Court House Commons area, including Dollar Tree. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_Picture-of-DollarTree-store.jpg Several new businesses have been added to the Court House Commons area, including Dollar Tree. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo