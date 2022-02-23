Residential services for juvenile offenders agreed upon

The Fayette County Commissioners recently entered an agreement that will provide community residential services for Fayette County juvenile offenders.

The agreement was with Lawrence County Commissioners.

According to the commissioners, Fayette is in need of community residential services for juveniles, and the Lawrence County Juvenile Center has a program that can cover that need. The cost to Fayette County will be $95 per bed (juvenile) per day.

Any medical, dental, counseling or other costs that are not typically provided by the Lawrence County Juvenile Center as part of routine services will be the responsibility of the juvenile offender’s parent/guardian/custodian, their insurance provider, or the court which placed the juvenile offender at the Lawrence County Juvenile Center.

The agreement is in effect from Jan. 1 of this year through Dec. 31 of this year. The Lawrence County Juvenile Center will prepare monthly invoices and forward them to the appropriate official in Fayette County.

In other recent news from the commissioners’ office, a date for bids to be received was corrected. Bids for “Fayette County Raised Pavement Marking” will be received on March 14 at 11 a.m. instead of April 25. The Engineer’s estimate for the project is $78,833.

Per the request of Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) Director Faye Williamson, a contract agreement between FCDJFS and NECCO LLC out of Cincinnati was approved. Under the contract, NECCO will provide placement and related services for children in the care and custody of Fayette County Children Services.

The contract is in effect from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of this year. The maximum amount to be paid under this contract is $850,000.

A maintenance contract increase with KONE Inc. out of Illinois was approved. The contract is for servicing elevators at the following locations: Administrative Services Building, Courthouse and Center for Economic Opportunity. The current quarterly price of $3,896.01 will be increased by 3.28% on March 1.

Two resolutions were signed.

The first resolution authorizes the filing of a grant pre-application with the Federal Aviation Administration for preliminary projects related to reconstructing the Parallel Taxiway (Phase 3 of 3) at the Fayette County Airport.

The estimated amount of federal funds being requested is $2,763,000 with a local share of $153,550. The Ohio Department of Transportation share is $153,550. The total estimated funding is $3,070,100.

The second resolution authorized the usage of American Rescue Plan Act funding for imaging, indexing and preservation of records of the Fayette County Recorder to include plat books and soldiers discharge records. The county will enter into an agreement with Kofile Technologies, Inc. out of Texas for this service. The amount to be used from the funds is $25,161.97.

Information in this article was provided by the Fayette County Commissioners' Office. The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

