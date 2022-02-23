New Historical Society board members welcomed

Board members of the Fayette County Historical Society were pleased to welcome their newest board members, Pam Anderson and Diana Febo, to the February meeting.

The meeting took place at the museum, and future plans are for all meetings to be held at this location.

One of the topics the board discussed was the recent presentation that board member Jeff Garringer made to the Rotary Club of Washington Court House. Jeff had a very detailed program, describing the history of Fayette County veteran James “Red” Ducey.

Mr. Ducey is the county’s most highly decorated war veteran. His information is on display at the Fayette County Museum, located at 517 Columbus Ave., in Washington Court House. The museum will be open to the public on weekends, beginning April 2, 2022.

Jeff Garringer recently made a presentation to the Rotary Club of Washington Court House. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_thumbnail_Jeff-G.jpg Jeff Garringer recently made a presentation to the Rotary Club of Washington Court House. Courtesy photo