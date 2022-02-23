Board of DD welcomes new members

The Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities welcomed two new members to the board at the 2022 organizational meeting held on Feb. 9. Judge David Bender gave the oath of office for Betty Hoppes and Constance Buffy Enochs. They each begin their first four-year term on the board. We are appreciative of their commitment to serve. A special thanks to Judge Bender for being present to swear them into office.

The Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities welcomed two new members to the board at the 2022 organizational meeting held on Feb. 9. Judge David Bender gave the oath of office for Betty Hoppes and Constance Buffy Enochs. They each begin their first four-year term on the board. We are appreciative of their commitment to serve. A special thanks to Judge Bender for being present to swear them into office. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_Oath.jpg The Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities welcomed two new members to the board at the 2022 organizational meeting held on Feb. 9. Judge David Bender gave the oath of office for Betty Hoppes and Constance Buffy Enochs. They each begin their first four-year term on the board. We are appreciative of their commitment to serve. A special thanks to Judge Bender for being present to swear them into office. Courtesy photo