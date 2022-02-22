Accident claims life of WCH woman

A 53-year-old Washington C.H. woman died from injuries she suffered in a Tuesday morning accident involving a semi tractor-trailer at the intersection of US 62 North and Bloomingburg-New Holland Road.

At 6:47 a.m., a 2021 Volvo semi tractor-trailer, driven by Shamsher Ali, 30, of Philadelphia, was headed northbound on US 62 when a 1997 Toyota SUV, driven by Rebecca Knauff, entered the roadway from Bloomingburg-New Holland Road, heading southbound on US 62.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, the Toyota crossed the center line of the roadway into the path of the semi and was struck by the semi. Knauff’s vehicle subsequently overturned, trapping Knauff inside the vehicle.

The Bloomingburg-Marion-Paint Township Fire Department responded to the scene and extracted Knauff from the vehicle, Stanforth said. She was transported by Fayette County EMS to Fayette Adena Hospital and was later transferred to Grant Medical Center in Columbus where she succumbed to her injuries.

One of Knauff’s passengers was transported by EMS to Fayette Adena Hospital for the treatment of serious injuries, according to Stanforth. The driver of the semi and another passenger from Knauff’s vehicle were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

