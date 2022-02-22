FCS students attend leadership conference

Fayette Christian students of the American Christian Honor Society recently visited the statehouse during their 2022 Leadership Conference, hosted by Ohio Senator Bob Peterson of the 17th district.

Attendees began their day with a tour of the statehouse. During the leadership conference, Senator Peterson and State Representative Mark Johnson spoke to the students. High school history and government teacher, Carole Pontious, led the students in a workshop entitled, “Identifying and Developing your Unique Leadership Style.”

Following the morning conference, students enjoyed a catered lunch prior to attending the Ohio Senate session. Students were introduced to the Senate of the 134th General Assembly of Ohio by Senator Peterson. Fayette Bible Pastor Tony Garren opened the senate session with a prayer.

Also assisting with the event was Mrs. Sharon Miller, advisor of the Fayette Christian Chapter of the American Christian Honor Society.

Front Row (L-R): Megan Sheeter, Emily Barker, Ryleigh Tooill, Letisha Knepp, Kate Crichton, Makenna Granger, and Hannah Fuller. Back Row (L-R): State Senator Bob Peterson, Luke Wright, Drew Pontious, Nate Crichton, Walker Hill, and Pastor Tony Garren.