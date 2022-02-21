One injured in house fire

On Saturday night, several fire departments responded to a large house fire near Pleasant View — one individual was airlifted from the scene to a burn center in Columbus and has survived.

The residence, which was a total loss, was located on Upper Jamestown Road near West Lancaster Road.

According to Jefferson Township Fire Department Chief Aaron Hauer, there were five departments that fought the blaze along with assistance from Fayette County EMS, Box65, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and MedFlight.

By the time responders arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in fire, according to Hauer. Responders were on scene for over five hours into the early morning hours on Sunday.

Due to the extent of the damage, the Ohio State Fire Marshal was involved, and the fire is under investigation. Follow the Record-Herald for more details once the investigation concludes.

According to family members of the injured person, the person is doing well, although the individual’s name has not yet been released to the Record-Herald.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

On Saturday night, a house fire occurred near Pleasant View, causing one person to need MedFlight. Various responders assisted on scene. Due to the extent of the damage, an investigation is underway. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_IMG_1724001.jpg On Saturday night, a house fire occurred near Pleasant View, causing one person to need MedFlight. Various responders assisted on scene. Due to the extent of the damage, an investigation is underway. Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photo

State Fire Marshal investigating fire on Upper Jamestown Road