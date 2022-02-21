Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Feb. 21

Jeremiah R. Hall, 33, 610 S. Fayette St., grand jury indictment (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office) – possession of drugs.

Emily R. Hakes, 23, 610 S. Fayette St., Greenfield Police Department bench warrant.

Feb. 20

Matheresa L. Showalter, 46, New Holland, disorderly by intoxication.

James J. Carner, 36, 606 Rose Ave., OVI, OVI high test, stop sign violation.

William C. Warner, 52, 240 North Bend Court, failure to pay attention to road.

Corless D. Dixon, 33, 911 Sycamore St., expired registration.

Andrew M. Lotz, 19, 160 Halliday Way, expired registration.

Feb. 19

Seth Grim, 21, 555 Depot Drive, non-compliance suspension.

Richelle Wilson, 43, 626 Clinton Ave., non-compliance suspension.

Marah M. Knisley, 20, Frankfort, expired registration.

Aaron H. Knopp, 48, Greenfield, weaving, OVI, OVI per se .08-.17.

Branson T. Hayslip, 18, 414 McElwain St., excessive smoke.

Abigail N. Wright, 20, Xenia, permit without valid driver.

Patrick C. Weaver, 36, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant – child support.

Feb. 18

Eric M. Sayre, 23, 555 Depot Drive Apt. 27, expired registration.

Jessica E. Fawn, 40, New Holland, expired license.

Christy L. Mingus, 36, 610 Washington Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Megan M. Haithcock, 18, 1028 John St., loud exhaust, non-compliance suspension.