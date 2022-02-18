FCS students win trip to DC

Three students from Fayette Christian School were recently recognized as state winners in the Americanism and Government Program sponsored by the Ohio American Legion and Ohio American Legion Auxiliary.

State winners include: Walker Hill (sophomore), son of Bret and Katie Hill; Ryleigh Tooill (junior), daughter of Keith and Laura Tooill; and Emily Barker (senior), daughter of Thad and Dara Barker.

This past fall, sophomores, juniors, and seniors from both private and public schools participated in the Americanism and Government Program across Ohio. Fayette Christian School was one of 500 high schools which participated. In all, there were over 60,000 high school student participants in the state.

Each year, 18 state winners are taken on a five-day trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C. Students tour historical sites such as Gettysburg Battlefield, Lincoln and Jefferson Memorials, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, US Holocaust Memorial, Kennedy Center, the State Department, and the White House. A culmination of the tour is the laying of the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington Cemetery.

On Feb. 9, the Senate of the 134th General Assembly of Ohio recognized each of the three Fayette Christian state winners with a special proclamation. Senator Bob Peterson, representing the 17th district, presented the awards to the students during their visit to the statehouse.

From left to right, State Representative Mark Johnson, Emily Barker, Ryleigh Tooill, Walker Hill, and State Senator Bob Peterson. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_IMG_2406-1-.jpg From left to right, State Representative Mark Johnson, Emily Barker, Ryleigh Tooill, Walker Hill, and State Senator Bob Peterson. Courtesy photo

3 Fayette Christian students named state winners in Americanism program